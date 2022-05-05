Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) PT Raised to $110.00

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Barrington Research from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.62% from the company’s previous close.

LOPE has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,696. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.20. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $107.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $244.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $73,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,162,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 38.1% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,389,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,190,000 after purchasing an additional 383,417 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.7% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,971,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,547,000 after purchasing an additional 186,588 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 27.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,313,000 after purchasing an additional 154,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 253,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,723,000 after purchasing an additional 120,610 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

