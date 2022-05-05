Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.71

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.71 and last traded at $22.46, with a volume of 20427 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GPK shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average is $20.01.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 41.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after buying an additional 282,968 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 397,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 14,716 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at about $657,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 101,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

