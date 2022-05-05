Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,334 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Catalent worth $27,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTLT. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at $2,794,000. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 42.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CTLT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.88.

In other news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CTLT traded down $3.39 on Thursday, hitting $100.69. The stock had a trading volume of 112,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,769. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.70. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.34 and a 52-week high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Catalent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.