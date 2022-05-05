Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Jabil worth $28,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,649,000 after acquiring an additional 383,062 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Jabil by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 556,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,459,000 after purchasing an additional 281,634 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Jabil by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,095,000 after purchasing an additional 257,615 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,610,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Jabil by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,392,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,975,000 after purchasing an additional 226,390 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,055,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,857,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Shares of Jabil stock traded up $1.93 on Thursday, hitting $58.46. 21,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,602. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.59 and its 200 day moving average is $61.90. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.90%.

Jabil Profile (Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.