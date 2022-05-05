Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $35.52 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 249,759 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $35,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 564.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,526,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Oracle by 41.2% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,826,029 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $246,232,000 after acquiring an additional 825,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,395,455,000 after acquiring an additional 683,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.87. 410,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,231,134. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.52. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $70.23 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $194.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas lowered Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

