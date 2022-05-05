Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $57.82 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,604 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up about 0.9% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $57,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,049,000 after acquiring an additional 120,060 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $689,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.2% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.36. 123,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,395,313. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

