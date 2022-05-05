Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 45,697 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 463,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,697 shares during the quarter. RenaissanceRe comprises about 1.2% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.01% of RenaissanceRe worth $78,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after buying an additional 25,725 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 34.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 16,173 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 9.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 29.3% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RNR. TheStreet downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.80.

NYSE RNR traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $146.28. 18,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,170. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.43. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $134.70 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($2.14). RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is -30.52%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

