Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 12,099 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,113,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,099 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $33,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded up $7.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.88. The stock had a trading volume of 357,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.11. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.43.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 64,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $2,093,696.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $176,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,946 shares of company stock worth $3,416,200. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile (Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.