Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 48,948 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 48,948 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up approximately 0.8% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $52,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in American Express by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AXP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.47.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 189,873 shares of company stock valued at $36,472,992. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXP stock traded up $5.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.14. 218,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.68. American Express has a one year low of $149.89 and a one year high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

