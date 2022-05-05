Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.09 EPS

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($1.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $781.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.

GPRE traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.45. 30,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,139. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average is $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Green Plains has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $44.27.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPRE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI raised Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Green Plains by 271.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Green Plains by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after buying an additional 85,168 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Green Plains by 24.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,696,000 after buying an additional 110,865 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Green Plains by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after buying an additional 239,978 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Green Plains by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the period.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

