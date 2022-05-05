Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.09 EPS

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($1.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $781.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.
GPRE traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.45. 30,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,139. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average is $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Green Plains has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $44.27.
A number of brokerages have commented on GPRE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI raised Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.10.
About Green Plains (Get Rating)
Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.
