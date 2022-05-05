GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) Short Interest Up 17.1% in April

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the March 31st total of 3,210,000 shares. Currently, 19.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days.

In other GreenBox POS news, CFO Benjamin J. Chung sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBOX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in GreenBox POS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of GreenBox POS by 459.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of GreenBox POS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of GreenBox POS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $854,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of GreenBox POS by 481.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 49,697 shares in the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GBOX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.37. 8,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,899. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.46. GreenBox POS has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. GreenBox POS had a negative return on equity of 34.95% and a negative net margin of 100.57%. The company had revenue of $7.13 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that GreenBox POS will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality.

