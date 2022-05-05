Greg Allen Sr. Shell Sells 40,000 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Stock

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 40,000 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $782,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,243.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EBC stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.35. 856,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,929. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.90. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $23.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 288.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after buying an additional 270,313 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 13.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 25.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 222,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 45,163 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 25.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $1,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

EBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

