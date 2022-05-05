Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GRFS. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Grifols from €21.60 ($22.74) to €21.40 ($22.53) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Grifols from €15.00 ($15.79) to €11.00 ($11.58) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Grifols in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Grifols in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. Grifols has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $19.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Grifols by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grifols by 367.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Grifols by 657.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Grifols by 8,984.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grifols by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

