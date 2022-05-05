Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the March 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Grupo Simec stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.95. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,929. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.50. Grupo Simec has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $36.27.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $621.33 million during the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 17.05%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Grupo Simec stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. ( NYSEAMERICAN:SIM Get Rating ) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Grupo Simec were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Simec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.