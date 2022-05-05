GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70 to $2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.813 billion to $9.131 billion from $8.575 billion to $8.893, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.82 billion.

GXO stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.80. 23,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.77.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GXO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GXO Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.13.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $311,814,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $288,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in GXO Logistics by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

