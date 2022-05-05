GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. GXO Logistics updated its FY22 guidance to $2.70 to $2.90 EPS.

NYSE GXO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.01. The company had a trading volume of 22,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,480. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.42 and its 200 day moving average is $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $311,814,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at $370,239,825.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,141,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,279 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,379,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,279,000 after acquiring an additional 106,509 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $60,113,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,603,000 after acquiring an additional 130,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 355,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,277,000 after acquiring an additional 20,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GXO. Zacks Investment Research cut GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.13.

About GXO Logistics (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.