GYEN Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. GYEN has a total market cap of $20.83 million and approximately $283,959.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GYEN has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One GYEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.79 or 0.00227277 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00039788 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72,660.32 or 1.99479856 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About GYEN

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

Buying and Selling GYEN

