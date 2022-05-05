Hacken Token Price Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (HAI)

Hacken Token (HAI) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. In the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hacken Token has a market capitalization of $19.29 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hacken Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.98 or 0.00217405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00040552 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.94 or 0.00434754 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71,375.90 or 1.80473376 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Hacken Token

Hacken Token’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 474,371,758 coins. Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

