Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.68 Million

Equities analysts expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $96.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.30 million. Hamilton Lane posted sales of $102.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year sales of $363.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $357.79 million to $368.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $429.34 million, with estimates ranging from $395.03 million to $454.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 54.14%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLNE. Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hamilton Lane from $111.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 25.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 1.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLNE traded down $4.34 on Monday, reaching $68.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,434. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.04 and a 200 day moving average of $90.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $68.17 and a twelve month high of $116.00.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

