Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.

Hanmi Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Hanmi Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 31.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hanmi Financial to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 39.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jonestrading boosted their price target on Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

