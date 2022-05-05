Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a payout ratio of 69.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.9%.

HASI opened at $42.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 18.82 and a current ratio of 18.82. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $65.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.82.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 59.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $203,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HASI shares. UBS Group raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.88.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

