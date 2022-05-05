Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €138.80 by Barclays

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been given a €138.80 ($146.11) target price by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC set a €184.00 ($193.68) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($183.16) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €197.00 ($207.37) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($184.21) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($189.47) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannover Rück has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €175.70 ($184.95).

Shares of FRA:HNR1 opened at €147.85 ($155.63) on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($99.74) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($122.49). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €149.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €160.23.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

