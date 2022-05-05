Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 975 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on B. Riley Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

B. Riley Financial stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.39. 311,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,272. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.04 and a 12 month high of $91.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.78.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $422.11 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 752,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $6,196,653.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. /Adv Kelleher purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.64 per share, with a total value of $252,152.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,423,267 shares of company stock worth $22,048,589. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

