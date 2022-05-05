Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Buys 456 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 107.2% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 55,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 28,622 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 28.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 173,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 38,168 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.70.

CMC stock traded down $2.49 on Thursday, hitting $39.87. The company had a trading volume of 979,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,025. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $46.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 20,899 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $908,897.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Mcpherson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.55 per share, for a total transaction of $202,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $202,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,582 shares of company stock worth $1,718,106 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

