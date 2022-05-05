Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Takes Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth $580,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TPX. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Shares of TPX stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,351,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,610. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.72.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 272.95% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.78%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

