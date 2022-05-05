Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-$0.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $144-$154 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $143.83 million.Harmonic also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.34-$0.45 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLIT. Barclays raised their price objective on Harmonic from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Harmonic from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.83.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.42. 2,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,615. The firm has a market cap of $977.23 million, a P/E ratio of 61.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $12.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,932,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $187,366,000 after acquiring an additional 244,916 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 4,433.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 67,082 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,763,000 after acquiring an additional 481,268 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Harmonic by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.