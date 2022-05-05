Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 75.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

NASDAQ HRMY traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 0.62. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

In other news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 4,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $218,727.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,982,398 shares in the company, valued at $207,642,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 14,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $718,195.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 685,752 shares of company stock worth $30,841,465. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,463,000 after buying an additional 2,125,593 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

