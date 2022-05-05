Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Harsco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.09. Harsco posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Harsco had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $452.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Harsco’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSC. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Harsco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson began coverage on Harsco in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Harsco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of HSC stock opened at $9.04 on Monday. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.57.

In other news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Harsco by 119.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 284,344 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Harsco in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Harsco by 6.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harsco in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Harsco by 10.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,734,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,356,000 after acquiring an additional 265,714 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

