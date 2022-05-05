Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation is a provider of environmental solutions. The company serves industrial and specialty waste streams as well as equipment and technology for the rail sector. Its operating segment consist Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth and Harsco Rail they work towards transforming into a single-thesis environmental solution Company. Harsco Corporation is based in Camp Hill, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HSC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harsco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Harsco in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Harsco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.57. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $452.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.22 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. Harsco’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harsco will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 40.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

