Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. Harsco also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.35-$0.44 EPS.

NYSE HSC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.73. The company had a trading volume of 11,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,755. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $691.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.57. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Harsco had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $452.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harsco will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harsco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Harsco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.25.

In other news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 119.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 284,344 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 434,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 105,351 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 29,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,745,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,874,000 after acquiring an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

