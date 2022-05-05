Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57. Harsco also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.07-$0.11 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSC. StockNews.com began coverage on Harsco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Harsco in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on Harsco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harsco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Get Harsco alerts:

Shares of HSC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.74. 10,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,755. Harsco has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $692.38 million, a P/E ratio of -16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Harsco had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $452.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Harsco will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Harsco by 119.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after buying an additional 284,344 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Harsco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Harsco by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 434,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 105,351 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Harsco by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 29,025 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Harsco by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,745,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,874,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco (Get Rating)

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.