Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €194.00 Price Target

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €194.00 ($204.21) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($244.21) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays set a €238.00 ($250.53) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($236.84) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €235.00 ($247.37) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €208.00 ($218.95) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of ETR:MTX opened at €192.30 ($202.42) on Monday. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €161.55 ($170.05) and a 52-week high of €224.90 ($236.74). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €200.26 and a 200 day moving average of €191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion and a PE ratio of 48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.37.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

