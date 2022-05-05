HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Buys 8,212 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Energy ETF accounts for about 2.3% of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC owned 0.32% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $7,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

NYSEARCA IYE traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,676,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,893. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.33.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

