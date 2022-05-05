HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. AutoNation comprises 1.6% of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of AutoNation worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Cade sold 8,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $989,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,419 shares of company stock worth $33,168,013 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AN. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Truist Financial raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.86.

AutoNation stock traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.86. 826,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.14. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.32 and a 1 year high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 59.93% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

