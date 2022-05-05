HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 672.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,444 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.46.

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 10,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total transaction of $1,229,822.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,709. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial stock traded down $3.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.74. 2,522,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.04. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.51 and a 52-week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.47. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.