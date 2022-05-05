HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,750 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

VOO stock traded down $13.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $380.49. 10,469,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,775,550. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $401.85 and its 200-day moving average is $414.56. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $372.13 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

