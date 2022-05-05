HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Sells 144 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,116 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total value of $1,301,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,015 shares of company stock worth $6,094,555 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EA traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.61. 2,135,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228,298. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.87 and its 200-day moving average is $130.31. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $148.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.80. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.63.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

