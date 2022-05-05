HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,452,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,129,323. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.29 and its 200-day moving average is $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.57%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.