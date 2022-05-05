Head-To-Head Review: Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) vs. Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) and Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and Apollo Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adams Diversified Equity Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Apollo Investment 0 2 1 0 2.33

Apollo Investment has a consensus target price of $13.38, indicating a potential upside of 3.20%. Given Apollo Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Apollo Investment is more favorable than Adams Diversified Equity Fund.

Risk and Volatility

Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Investment has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adams Diversified Equity Fund and Apollo Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adams Diversified Equity Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Apollo Investment $216.75 million 3.81 $111.86 million $1.85 7.01

Apollo Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Adams Diversified Equity Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Adams Diversified Equity Fund and Apollo Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adams Diversified Equity Fund N/A N/A N/A Apollo Investment 57.61% 9.14% 3.61%

Dividends

Adams Diversified Equity Fund pays an annual dividend of $2.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.1%. Apollo Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Apollo Investment pays out 67.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Apollo Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.8% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Apollo Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Apollo Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Apollo Investment beats Adams Diversified Equity Fund on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability. It obtains external research to complement its in-house research to make its investments. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as The Adams Express Company. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. was founded in 1840 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

Apollo Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (ÂBDCÂ) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the Â1940 ActÂ) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine, first lien secured loans, stretch senior loans, unitranche loans, second lien secured loans and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products. It prefers to invest in preferred equity, common equity / interests and warrants and makes equity co-investments and may also invest in cash equivalents, U.S. government securities, high-quality debt investments that mature in one year or less, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, non-U.S. investments, or securities of public companies that are not thinly traded. It also focuses on other investments such as collateralized loan obligations (ÂCLOsÂ) and credit-linked notes (ÂCLNsÂ). The fund typically invests in construction and building materials, business services, plastics & rubber, advertising, capital equipment, education, cable television, chemicals, consumer products/goods durable and non-durable and customer services, direct marketing, energy Â- oil & gas, electricity and utilities, aerospace & defense, wholesale, telecommunications, financial services, hotel, gaming, leisure, restaurants; environmental industries, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, high tech industries, beverages, food and tobacco, manufacturing, media Â- diversified & production, printing and publishing, retail, automation, aviation and consumer transport, transportation, cargo and distribution. It primarily invests in United States. It primarily invests between $20 million and $250 million in its portfolio companies. The fund seeks to make investments with stated maturities of five to 10 years.

