Head to Head Survey: Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) & MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) and MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and MariMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -55.27% -51.10% MariMed 6.04% 26.74% 6.84%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and MariMed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 3 0 3.00 MariMed 0 0 2 0 3.00

Mind Medicine (MindMed) currently has a consensus target price of 7.67, indicating a potential upside of 733.33%. MariMed has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 278.15%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than MariMed.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.4% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of MariMed shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and MariMed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A N/A -$93.04 million -0.23 -4.00 MariMed $121.46 million 1.64 $7.22 million N/A N/A

MariMed has higher revenue and earnings than Mind Medicine (MindMed).

Summary

MariMed beats Mind Medicine (MindMed) on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal. It also develops MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

MariMed Company Profile (Get Rating)

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand. It also licenses its brands and product formulations, as well as leases cannabis facilities. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.