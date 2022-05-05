Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Short Interest Up 17.8% in April

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,100 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the March 31st total of 91,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Triangle during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Triangle during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Triangle during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HCTI opened at $0.78 on Thursday. Healthcare Triangle has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.06.

Healthcare Triangle ( NASDAQ:HCTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter.

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation.

