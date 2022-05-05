HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Truist Financial raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.17.

HEI opened at $143.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.56. HEICO has a 52 week low of $122.94 and a 52 week high of $159.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 61.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.13.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.52 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $3,018,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total transaction of $61,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,365 shares of company stock worth $7,215,709 over the last ninety days. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HEICO by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in HEICO by 8,366.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in HEICO by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

