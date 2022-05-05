Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) received a €62.00 ($65.26) target price from investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HEN3. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($71.58) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($67.37) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($77.89) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($78.95) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($67.37) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €76.63 ($80.66).

FRA:HEN3 opened at €60.72 ($63.92) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($108.42) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($136.47). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €62.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €70.34.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

