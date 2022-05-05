Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Announces Earnings Results

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,415. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Henry Schein has a one year low of $70.25 and a one year high of $92.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSIC. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Scott Philip Serota acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,182,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,479,000 after acquiring an additional 68,069 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

