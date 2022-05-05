Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $91.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Henry Schein exited the first quarter of 2022 on a bullish note with better-than-expected results. The company saw robust performances by all three of its operating businesses. The company’s international performance was also impressive. First-quarter growth in the dental business was driven by strong global equipment sales as dentists continued to invest in their practices and consumable merchandise sales. Growth within Henry Schein One continues to be driven primarily by a recovery in patient traffic in dental offices. Expansion of the gross margin bodes well. Favorable long-term trends in the dental business and a strong solvency position are an added plus. Over the past year, Henry Schein has outperformed the industry. Meanwhile, a spike in operating costs is building pressure on the bottom line. Foreign exchange impact persists.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HSIC. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

NASDAQ HSIC traded down $2.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.75. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $70.25 and a 52 week high of $92.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota acquired 1,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 16.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 22.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

