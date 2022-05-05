Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by William Blair in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HSIC. StockNews.com started coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Henry Schein stock opened at $86.42 on Tuesday. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $70.25 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota bought 1,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

