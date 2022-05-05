Henry Schein’s (HSIC) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HSIC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.50.

HSIC opened at $86.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.30 and a 200 day moving average of $80.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $70.25 and a 52-week high of $92.68.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Philip Serota acquired 1,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

