Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,810,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the March 31st total of 8,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HLF shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.2% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 13.7% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.

HLF traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $25.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,434. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.07. Herbalife Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $55.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.21.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

