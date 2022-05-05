Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Herbalife Nutrition updated its Q2 guidance to $0.60-$0.80 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.50-$4.00 EPS.

Herbalife Nutrition stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.39. The stock had a trading volume of 90,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,434. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $55.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average of $38.21.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HLF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

About Herbalife Nutrition (Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.