Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the March 31st total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on HTGC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 509,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 244,809 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 1,006.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 206,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 187,809 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Hercules Capital by 19.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,086,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,044,000 after buying an additional 173,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 22.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,475,000 after buying an additional 170,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after acquiring an additional 159,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HTGC opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.36. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.40.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 61.98%. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

